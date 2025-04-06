Volleyball Championship: Customs CG urges team to bounce back

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, has urged the Customs team to step up in the ongoing 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship.

He spoke in Abuja after the Nigeria Customs Service women’s team lost 0-3 to Club Féminin de Carthage (CFC) of Tunisia in Pool A.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NCS girls started each set well but struggled to maintain momentum and lost all three sets.

They were defeated 18-25 in the first set, 19-25 in the second, and 13-25 in the third.

Speaking after the match, Adeniyi said there was still a lot to play for in the tournament.

He stressed that the tournament was far from over, with more matches to be played.

“Both teams have one win each, and the outcome between Rwanda and Cameroon is still unknown,” he added.

He encouraged the players, saying there is still hope and that the tournament remains wide open.

Adeniyi expressed hope that the coaching staff would address the errors, especially those in the second set.

He believes the team can bounce back with the right adjustments and improved execution.

The CGC said: “The coaches will return to the drawing board and prepare for our next match.

“We’ll work on correcting our mistakes.

“We are confident about a stronger showing in the next game.”

NAN reports that in another Pool A match, APR (Rwanda) beat Mayo Kani Evolution (MKE) of Cameroon 3-1 (25-19, 18-25, 21-25, 19-25).

In Pool B, Kenya Prisons (PRI) secured their first win, defeating Spiking Stars Volleyball (SSV) of Botswana 3-0 (25-9, 25-15, 25-16).

Also in Pool D, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) overcame Litto Team Volleyball (LTV) of Cameroon 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21).

In Pool B again, Zamalek SC (ZMK) of Egypt beat Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-16).

A total of 16 teams are competing in the tournament, with each group having four teams.

In Pool A: APR (Rwanda), NCS (Nigeria), MKE (Cameroon), and CFC (Tunisia).

Pool B: ZMK (Egypt), PRI (Kenya), CNS (Nigeria), and SSV (Botswana).

Pool C features: AHL (Egypt), KCB (Kenya), VLL (DR Congo), and SOC (Senegal).

Pool D: LTV (Cameroon), KPC (Kenya), PVC (Rwanda), and Club Omnisports Descartes (Côte d’Ivoire).

The tournament, hosted in Nigeria, runs from April 1 to 14 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

