Sanwo-Olu wishes new Alaafin of Oyo successful reign

The Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba AbdulAkeem Abimbola Owoade, and wished him a successful reign.

Sanwo-Olu’s congratulatory message was issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, to newsmen.

He also congratulated the sons and daughters of Oyo at home and in the diaspora on the coronation of Oba Owoade.

He urged them to work together with the traditional ruler for the growth and development of the Oyo kingdom.

He said the Alaafin of Oyo’s stool is a symbol of cultural pride and the enduring legacy of one of the most powerful empires in Africa and therefore implored Oba Owoade to continuously uphold the dignity of the throne.

Also Read

The governor also appealed to the new Alaafin of Oyo to promote Yoruba culture, tradition, history, norms, values and aspirations like his predecessors.

Sanwo-Olu said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate Oba Abdulakeem Abimbola Owoade on his coronation as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

“The people of the ancient Oyo kingdom are lucky to have a successful technocrat and seasoned administrator like Oba Akeem Owoade as their paramount ruler.

“As Oba Owoade sits on the throne of his forefathers, I pray that God will bestow on him good health, strength, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding for a peaceful reign in Oyo kingdom and Yorubaland in general.”

Post Views: 6