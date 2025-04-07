Presidency reacts to report of INEC Chairman’s sack

The Presidency has reacted to the report that President Bola Tinubu has sacked and replaced the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmud Yakubu.

A viral news item had it that the Presidency on Monday morning sacked the head of the electoral agency in a sweeping change.

Yakubu was said to have been replaced by Professor Bashiru Olamilekan.

Reacting to the news item, the Presidency described the item as “fake news”.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Digital Media and New Media, O’tega Ogra, said: “Disregard any fake news making the rounds about the replacement of the INEC Chairman.

“Any such announcement will come from the SGF’s office or any other official source.”

