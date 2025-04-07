How loss of over $5t in US Stock Exchange affects Nigeria, by Abdulrazaq Hamzat 

Within the past two business days, the United States of America stock exchange has suffered a steep 10.5 percent decline, resulting in a market value loss of over $5 trillion. With a total valuation of approximately $50 trillion, experts are already predicting a recession in the US. The US stock exchange is intricately interconnected with global finance, with numerous countries, sovereign wealth funds, and multinational corporations holding substantial investments in US equities and debt instruments.

As of June 2023, foreign portfolio holdings of US securities stood at approximately $27 trillion, accounting for more than 50 percent of total foreign-owned US financial assets. These holdings span equities, corporate bonds, and government securities.

Countries with substantial holdings in US markets include Japan, United Kingdom, Canada, Luxembourg, Germany, China, and France. These nations manage significant portions of pension funds, insurance portfolios, and sovereign reserves through US-based financial markets, making them deeply vulnerable to major fluctuations like this one.

Africa’s direct exposure to the US stock market is relatively small compared to Western and Asian economies. The continent’s investments are typically routed through sovereign wealth funds, central bank reserves, and a few institutional investors. There is limited detailed public data on the continent’s aggregate holdings, but countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, and Morocco maintain some level of exposure via indirect portfolio holdings and reserve management strategies.

Nigeria’s direct investment in the US stock exchange is relatively modest, and its overall exposure is limited. However, the implications of a 10.5 percent US market decline can still be significant for Nigeria.

As global investors flee to safe-haven assets like the US dollar, demand for the dollar surges, leading to depreciation of the naira. This has already prompted the Central Bank of Nigeria to intervene by injecting nearly $200 million into the FX market to stabilise the local currency.

With the US market in turmoil, foreign investors may reassess their risk appetite and slow down capital flows into emerging markets like Nigeria.

The US is one of Nigeria’s major trading partners. A weakened US economy could lower demand for Nigerian exports, especially its oil, impacting trade revenue.

Many Nigerians living in the US send money home regularly. This is one of Nigeria’s sources of foreign exchange. Economic uncertainty and job losses abroad may reduce remittance volumes, affecting household incomes and local consumption.

So, while Nigeria may not hold a large stake in the US market, its economic dependency on global financial flows, trade, and remittances makes it vulnerable to the aftershocks of a US market crash. The situation underscores the fragile interdependence of modern global economies, where a tremor in one corner can cause quakes worldwide.

. Hamzat, a multi dimensional policy analyst, is the Executive Director of Foundation for Peace Professionals.

