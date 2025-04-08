Obi, Otti fix date for LP NEC, stakeholders’ meetings

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Governor Alex Otti of Abia State have fixed the party’s National Executive Committee and stakeholders’ meeting for April 9 in Abuja.

The spokesman of Peter Obi Media Reach, Ibrahim Umar, made the development known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Umar said that the NEC meeting would be closely followed by an interactive session with major stakeholders and other organs of the party.

The stakeholders expected at the meeting, according to him, include Obi’s running mate in the 2023 election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, serving and former senators as well as all the senatorial candidates in the 2023 election.

Also Read

Others are: serving and former House of Representatives members and candidates in the 2023 election as well as all members of the National Caretaker Committee and National Transition Committee.

Also expected at the meeting are former governorship candidates who are still in the party, representatives of NLC/TUC Political Commission and all members of the former National Working Committee.

The spokesman said that the meeting called by the two party leaders had become necessary in order to clarify the recent Supreme Court judgment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the apex court had on Friday ruled that the Court of Appeal had no jurisdiction over the internal affairs of the party.

Post Views: 26