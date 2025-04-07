Fidelity Bank distributes food packs to FCT communities

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, recently donated food packs to Federal Capital Territory Abuja residents.

Themed, the Fidelity Food Bank initiative, the outreach saw the bank’s officials distribute the food items to seven communities in the Mabushi district of the FCT.

Speaking at the distribution event, the Executive Director, North, Fidelity Bank Plc, Sufiyanu Garba, emphasized the bank’s commitment to community development and its alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 2, which seeks to eradicate hunger.

“This initiative stems from our deep-seated responsibility to support underserved communities and contribute to the fight against hunger in Nigeria,” said Garba. “At Fidelity Bank, we firmly believe that by addressing the root causes of poverty and hunger, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need. While we may not be able to solve all societal challenges, our contributions are making a difference, as evidenced by the positive feedback we continue to receive.”

He further reiterated the bank’s commitment to empowering communities, stating, “We recognize the importance of fostering growth and prosperity within the communities where we operate. By investing in their well-being, we contribute to the creation of a more sustainable and equitable society.”

The Fidelity Food Bank is one of the key pillars of the bank’s CSR strategy, focusing on health and social welfare. As a nationwide project, the initiative seeks to provide food relief to underserved communities across Nigeria, with a particular focus on supporting women and children.

Expressing appreciation for the initiative, the District Head of Mabushi Community, Hassan Danagna, commended Fidelity Bank for its generosity and its impact on the community.

“Fidelity Bank’s support to our community is unprecedented, and we are deeply grateful for this initiative, which provides relief to vulnerable households and less privileged families,” said Danagna. “Given the current economic challenges, this support is timely, particularly as we approach the holy month of Ramadan.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mukhtar Mohamed, also expressed his gratitude to the bank, acknowledging the significant impact of food distribution.

Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged commercial bank with over 9.1 million customers who are serviced across its 251 business offices and various digital banking channels in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

