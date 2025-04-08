Information Minister at US forum pledges strengthening of broadcast sector

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to collaborating with key stakeholders in the global information and broadcasting sector to strengthen Nigeria’s information dissemination framework at the ongoing National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2025 in the the United States of America.

This pledge was made by Idris on Monday during discussions with prominent broadcast and information companies in Las Vegas, US.

Speaking at the event, he said the Bola Tinubu administration remained committed to adopting cutting-edge technologies and acquiring state-of-the-art equipment for Federal Government media organisations to ensure effective service delivery.

“Strategic communication is essential to ensuring that the policies of the Renewed Hope Agenda reach the Nigerian people effectively,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted the government’s plans to invest in upgrading facilities and replacing outdated infrastructure in radio, television, and other media institutions.

According to the minister, this will improve the dissemination of credible, balanced and objective information to the public.

Idris further said that the government would explore collaborations and partnerships that would allow local broadcasters to benefit from emerging technologies and industry-specific training opportunities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister had visited exhibitions showcasing hardware and software solutions during the event.

Items exhibited included broadcast antennas, transmitters, and studio equipment, which are pivotal for enhancing broadcasting capabilities.

NAN also reports that Thomas King, Chairman of KINTRONIC Laboratories, and Enrico Vaccari, Chief Operating Officer of Axel Technology SRL, expressed their organisations’ readiness to partner with the Nigerian Government.

Gianluca Baccalini, Chief Operating Officer of System Engineering Solutions, and Khiran Keerodhur, Chief Operating Officer of Thomson Broadcast, among others, also expressed commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s broadcasting landscape and regulatory agencies.

Idris is leading a delegation of chief executives of agencies in his ministry to the NAB event.

Members of the delegation include the Managing Director of NAN, Ali Muhammad Ali; and Director-General of the Nigeria Television Authority, Salihu Dembos.

Others are the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Charles Ebuebu; and Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Lekan Fadolapo.

Also in the delegation is the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Jibrin Ndace.

The forum, NAN reports, is to strengthen broadcast collaborations and form strategic alliances.

The NAB event, running from Saturday to Wednesday, has as its theme: “The Technology, The Trend, The Future.”

NAN also reports that the forum is focusing on a range of topics, including Artificial Intelligence, cloud visualisation, creator economy, as well as sports production and streaming.

