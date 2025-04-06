Liz Anjorin to Tope Alabi: When others abandoned you, I stood by you

Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin, has told gospel musician, Tope Alabi, that when others abandoned her, she stood by her.

The prominent Nollywood actress said this following the refusal of Alabi to perform at her birthday despite receiving a N4 million payment.

Anjorin told the musician that she was not even as bad to her as her spiritual father, late Prophet Elijah Iretiola Ajanaku, who accused her of wanting to have sex with him.

She said: “Aunty Tope, my fans paid you N4 million and I have the evidence with me.

“Even if you were paid N500k, were you not an actress before?

“In acting, we were taught that if you are to kiss your enemy on a movie set, you must do it.

“When the world rejected you, I stood by you.

“I even play your songs not because I need them, but to support you.

“No matter how terrible you think I am, I’m not as bad as Prophet Ajanaku.

“You saw the goodness of God in my life when you were outside my place.

“You called me your sister.

“No matter how much they paid you, you should not have reacted that way.

“If you judge me, you are not God.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Alabi refused to perform at the surprise birthday party for Anjorin.

She was said to have turned back at the venue when she realised it was the Nollywood actress she was there to play for.

