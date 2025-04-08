Soldier arrested for chopping off three fingers of trader

A Soldier, Private Sadiq Sani, has been arrested by operatives of the Niger State Police Command for chopping off three fingers of a trader in the town.

The spokesman of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Wasiu Abiodun, revealed this in a statement made available on Monday.

Abiodun said: “On 30/3/2025 at about 3pm, one Abdulrahman Salisu 26yrs of Abdusalam quarters was brought to Central Police Station, Minna with three of his fingers being cut off.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim who sells shoes around Makera area of Minna had a misunderstanding with a suspected soldier, one Private Sadiq Sani of 2 Div Brig. Garrison when he went to buy a pair of shoes in the victim’s shop.

“An argument ensued as a result of payment while the said soldier removed a cutlass from his trousers and attempted to cut the victim on the head but Salisu raised his hand to block his head and the soldier eventually cut off three fingers of the victim and escaped from the scene.

“The suspect was later arrested at his residence in Makera area of Minna and transferred to SCID Minna for further investigation and was later handed over to Military Police for further necessary action.”

