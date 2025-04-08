David Mark condemns armed herdsmen attacks in Benue

A former President of the Senate, David Mark, has condemned the recent attacks on several communities in Benue State by suspected armed herdsmen.

The position of the former Army General was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, on Monday.

Mark said that the attacks had led to the destruction of lives and property worth billions of naira in the last few weeks.

He said the areas attacked included Otukpo, Agatu, Apa, Ohimini, Okpokwu, Ado, Ogbadibo, Gwer West, Gwer East, Katsina Ala, Logo, and Ukum Local Government

Areas of the state.

He said: “A few weeks ago, people were killed in Gwer-West leading to youths protest in the area.

“Just last week, so many people were killed and others kidnapped in Otukpo axis.”

Mark said that it is heartwarming that some of the beasts involved in the dastardly acts have been apprehended by security agents.

He added: “I urge all concerned to do a diligent investigation and ensure that all the people immediately and remotely involved should be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“I also call on the youths in our various communities to ensure vigilance and report any suspicious behaviour of people and their movements to law enforcement agencies.”

Mark cautioned against stereotyping of any ethnic group or reprisal attacks on any group of people due to these unfortunate incidents.

He said: “I commiserate with those who lost their loved ones at the hands of the marauders.

“May their souls rest in peace.”

