Volleyball: APR sweep NCS in straight sets victory

Nigeria Customs Service lost their third match to Rwanda’s APR Volleyball Club, who won in straight sets: 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-16) on Sunday.

The 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship matches are ongoing at the indoor hall of Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

APR started strong in the first set and maintained control throughout, overwhelming NCS and sealing a dominant 25-10 win.

In spite of NCS’s efforts, APR’s unrelenting pace and pressure left the Nigerian team unable to recover or close the gap.

NCS showed improvement in the second set, staying close at 14-19 and giving fans hope of a comeback.

However, APR regrouped, strengthened their defence, and won the set 25-17, quashing NCS’s momentum.

In the third set, NCS initially matched APR’s pace and equalised at 3-3 before APR pulled ahead, leading 12-8.

The Rwandan team kept up the pressure, securing a 25-16 win and sealing the match 3-0 overall.

After the match, APR coach Peter Kamasa praised his team’s preparation and defensive strategy as key factors in the victory.

He stated that studying NCS’s tactics helped improve their serves, receptions, and blocking techniques.

Kamasa said: “Our defence gave us the edge.

“We take each match as it comes and aim for constant improvement.”

He also acknowledged the strength of other teams and expressed determination to keep pushing for greater success in volleyball.

APR previously beat Tunisia’s Club Féminin de Carthage (CFC) 3-1 and Cameroon’s Mayo Kani Evolution 3-1.

NCS had earlier defeated Mayo Kani Evolution 3-0 but lost to CFC in straight sets, 0-3.

In Pool C, Egypt’s Al Ahly SC edged Kenya Commercial Bank VC 3-2 (23-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-08, 15-08).

Defending champions Zamalek SC of Egypt continued their perfect Pool B run, beating Botswana’s Spiking Stars VC 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-11).

Kenya Pipeline Club also impressed, defeating Omnisports Descartes of Ivory Coast 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-15).

NAN reports that 16 teams are participating in the championship, which runs from April 1 to 14.

