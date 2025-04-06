Oladunjoye: Oniroyin Support Initiative mourns passing of its convener

Oniroyin Support Initiative, a not-for-profit, humanitarian, and non-governmental organisation dedicated to providing financial support for the families of deceased journalists and those with health challenges in Ogun State, has said it is deeply saddened by the passage of its “cherished” Convener, Comrade Olatunde Ayinde Oladunjoye.

Comrade Oladunjoye bid the world farewell in the United Kingdom on April 4 2025, following a brief illness at the age of 58.

In a statement by its Chairman, Olufunke Fadugba, and Secretary of its Board of Trustees, Adekunle Olayeni, the body said: “His passage was a devastating blow to our young but promising organisation, especially coming barely a month after the successful launch of our first empowerment programme for selected families of deceased journalists and those with health issues at the Basic Trust International, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta. The event, which held specifically on Thursday, 27th February, 2025, also featured free medical screenings, medications, and consultations for beneficiaries and scores of guests.

“Today, we mourn the loss of Comrade Oladunjoye, an extraordinary individual, visionary personality, and compassionate advocate whose tireless dedication touched and inspired countless lives. As Convener of Oniroyin Support Initiative, he embodied compassion, resilience, and a fierce commitment to creating positive change. His vision brought succour to those in need, and his indomitable spirit lifted souls in despair.

“During his eventful lifetime, Comrade Oladunjoye proved to be a true champion of worthy causes. His selflessness and generosity inspired us to pursue our noble objectives, which essentially border on providing financial support to families left behind by journalists who have passed away.

“We reckon that Comrade Olatunde Oladunjoye was many things to many people. He was a philanthropist, journalist, mediapreneur, an impactful politician, loyal friend, dreaded foe, political cum human rights activist, blunt critic, devoted supporter and a committed family man. He was a simple, yet fearless man.

Also Read:

“Regarding the Oniroyin Support Initiative, Comrade Oladunjoye birthed the idea in his quest to give back to his primary constituency – journalism! He immersed himself entirely into the project. He generously gave the seed money to kick-start the organisation, piloted the registration and legal processes, and facilitated several donations towards actualising the mission of the organisation.

“His tireless dedication to the cause and his selfless service to those in need have left an indelible path for the organisation. Painful was the death of this extra ordinary personality who has come to the end of his poetry and has applied the full stop, never to write again.

“However, we take solace in the knowledge that his legacy will not only endure through the numerous lives he impacted on but also the work we shall continue to do in his honour with the continued support of the family and his friends who believe in his cause.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family, friends, and associates of Comrade Olatunde Ayinde Oladunjoye during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing to us all, and may we continue to build upon the foundation he laid.

“Adieu, respected Comrade!”

Post Views: 2