Punch Newspapers Correspondent dies, NUJ mourns

The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kano State Council has expressed its deepest grief over the passing of Ted Odogwu, a correspondent of the Punch Newspapers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the experienced journalist died during a brief illness on Monday (today) in Lagos State.

The NUJ Correspondents Chapel spoke in a statement by its Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Garko, on Monday in Kano.

Garko said: “Odogwu was a highly respected and valued member of our chapel, recognised for his exceptional editorial skills and unwavering commitment to truth.

“His contributions to our union will be deeply missed.

“The loss of our brother and colleague profoundly saddens us.

“May his legacy live on.

“May his family find comfort in the memories of his remarkable life and career.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, colleagues at The Punch newspapers and the wider community.

“May Odogwu’s soul rest in peace.”

