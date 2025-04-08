LASTMA gives more details as car plunges off Otedola Bridge

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has given more details on the Toyota Camry with registration number KJA 126 BH that veered off the upper deck of the Otedola Bridge and plunged into the lower level.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, gave the vivid details of the early morning accident in a statement on Monday.

The statement was signed by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Taofiq Adebayo.

The statement said: “Preliminary findings indicate that the female driver, while traveling at excessive speed, abruptly applied her brakes upon noticing another vehicle maneuvering into the service lane ahead of her.

“This sudden deceleration destabilised her vehicle, causing it to veer uncontrollably and ultimately fall off the bridge, leaving her critically injured.”

The statement said LASTMA personnel, including those of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, and Rapid Response Squad, quickly arrived at the scene.

“The victim was successfully extricated from the wreckage and promptly transported to the Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre at the Toll Gate for immediate medical attention,” it added.

Bakare-Oki emphasised the critical importance of adhering to speed limits and highway regulations.

He noted that a significant number of road traffic accidents stemmed from reckless driving and a disregard for established safety protocols by both private and commercial motorists.

Also Read

He added: “This unfortunate incident could have been entirely avoided had the driver complied with statutory speed regulations.

“We therefore urge all road users to exercise greater caution and uphold the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 in the collective interest of public safety.”

While expressing heartfelt wishes for the swift recovery of the injured motorist, Bakare-Oki reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to maintaining safety and order across the state’s road network.

“The public is strongly encouraged to report incidents of traffic violations, vehicular breakdowns, emergencies, or road accidents through LASTMA’s dedicated toll-free hotline: 0800-005-27862 (0800-00-LASTMA),” he said.

Post Views: 20