 Tinubu celebrates Dame Fashola at 60

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola, the former First Lady of Lagos State, on her 60th birthday on April 6.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement to newsmen on Sunday.

Dame Fashola, wife of Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), former Governor of Lagos State and ex-minister of Works and Housing, is renowned for her dedication and contributions as an experienced administrator in education management and as a passionate advocate for health and socio-economic issues.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu acknowledged her impact on public awareness and sensitisation campaigns on children’s and women’s health.

He described her as a steadfast pillar of support for her husband, offering tremendous help during his tenure as Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works and Housing.

He said: “Dame Fashola is devoted to her family, seeing it as a priority and a haven for growth and development.

“Her marriage, characterised by religious tolerance—she is a devout Christian and her husband a Muslim—is a powerful example of unity and understanding, crucial elements in nation-building.”

The President expressed his appreciation for Dame Fashola’s enduring contributions to the people of Lagos, specifically her leadership of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

Her initiatives have notably included the inauguration of recreation centres and support for the screening and treatment of women with breast and cervical cancers.

President Tinubu wished Dame Fashola continued health, happiness, and well-being.

