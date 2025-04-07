NPFL: Enyimba FC beat Abia Warriors in Aba

Enyimba International FC of Aba defeated visiting Abia Warriors 2-1 in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League Match Day 32 encounter played in Aba.

Anthony Ijeoma put the visitors ahead in the 20th minute before Kalu Nweke of Enyimba restored parity for the host before the break.

However, Enyimba came out from the break smoking with their efforts rewarded in the 66th minute when regular goal scorer Joseph Atule made it 2-1 for the host.

In the post match interview, Stanley Eguma, Coach of Enyimba FC, said the match lived up to the expectations of football fans.

Eguma said: “It was a good game and as a derby, we expected this kind of difficult and tough match and the two teams lived up to expectations.

“This is the best NPFL match that I have seen.

“They have tactics and possession, but we have to do some transition and capitalise on counters to get our goals.

“The most important thing is to get the goals and I think it is a good game and one of the toughest in NPFL matches so far.”

Eguma’s counterpart, Coach Imama Amapakabo. expressed dismay over the outcome of the match, saying: “We created chances but unfortunately, we lost with two goals from outside the 18 yard box.

“We lost and like I told the players before the game we still have 18 points to play for in the league.

“In spite of the loss, we are still in the race for continental slot and we are going to give it our best.”

The coach said his team will chase the continental slot as much as they can and that the technical team will review the match to get ready for Rivers United in the next match

Amapakabo added: “We lost the game because we failed to convert our chances and in games like this, you do not throw away your chances or you will be punished at the end.”

NAN reports that the win lifted Enyimba FC to eight position on the table with 46 points, while Abia Warriors remain third on the log with 50 points after 32 matches.

