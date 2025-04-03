Buhari speaks on demise of Galadima of Kano

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said he received with sadness the news of the death of Alhaji Abbas Sunusi, the Galadiman Kano and member of the Emirate Council.

The former president spoke in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.

The Galadima is the highest title held by the princes of Kano.

Reacting to the news of the death, Buhari said: “Kano, indeed the nation has lost a stabilizer and a moderating voice in the rapidly transforming society that Kano is.

“The Galadima was the effective link between the past and the present; an embodiment of institutional memory and traditions who was key to the governance and the administration of the royal palace.

“Abbas Sunusi is irreplaceable.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

The former president condoled with the family of the deceased, Kano Emirate Council, government, and people of the state.

