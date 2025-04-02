Sterling Bank stops transfer charges on online transactions

In a laudable move to champion the cancellation of contentious charges for digital banking, Sterling Bank says it will no longer take any money for itself for any local online transactions by its customers.

The announcement, initially made on April 1, 2025, sparked widespread arguments, with many assuming it was a marketing prank tied to April Fools’ Day.

However, Sterling Bank has confirmed that this is no stunt: the zero-transfer-fee policy is real and effective immediately.

This development becomes a landmark move that sets a new benchmark for customer-focused banking in Nigeria.

Consequently, Sterling becomes the first major Nigerian bank to take a definitive stand against the long-standing practice of charging customers for everyday digital transfers, an issue that has grown increasingly contentious as digital banking adoption deepens.

Speaking, the bank’s Growth Executive in charge of Consumer and Business Banking, Obinna Ukachukwu, described the decision as a values-driven approach aimed at ensuring fair and inclusive banking.

“We believe access to your own money shouldn’t come with a penalty.

“This is more than a financial decision, it’s a values-based one. It reflects our commitment to making banking fair, inclusive and truly customer-focused.”

“We’re not yet the biggest bank in Nigeria, but we’ve been the boldest,” Ukachukwu further noted

“Sterling fearlessly believes in the future of Nigeria, and this is us backing Nigerians with more than words.”

Under the new policy, Sterling customers will enjoy free transfers for all local transactions conducted via the bank’s mobile app.

This translates into significant savings, particularly for individuals and new small business owners who make frequent daily transfers.

This customer-first orientation is not new for Sterling. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank stood out by providing supplementary payments to healthcare workers in public hospitals—at a time when few others were willing or able to offer additional support.

From that moment to now, Sterling has continued to redefine what it means to be a responsible and responsive institution.

The bank’s latest move has been met with widespread public approval, sparking positive reactions across social media and placing pressure on industry peers to follow suit.

“We’re proud to lead this change,” Ukachukwu added. “We hope it inspires others to think differently about what customers truly need from their banks, not just in services, but in values.”

