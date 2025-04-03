Edo 2024: Tribunal judgment, huge travesty of justice — Ighodalo

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 21, 2024 election in Edo State, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, has vowed to challenge the judgement of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered on Wednesday at the Court of Appeal, calling it a “huge travesty of justice”.

The Justice Wilfred Kpochi led three-man tribunal upheld the declaration of Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Okpebholo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the poll.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday night, Ighodalo said: “The right of the people of Edo State to choose their leaders through a credible, free and fair electoral process must never be compromised.”

He maintained that “as an avowed democrat, I respect the judiciary as the hope of the common man, and I urge all of you, our good people of Edo State to remain peaceful, calm and law-abiding”.

He insisted: “This is not the end of our journey, but the beginning of a greater struggle for justice, democracy, and the sanctity of the people’s mandate freely conferred on my running mate, Barr. Osarodion Ogie and I, on the platform of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

The statement by Ighodalo reads in full: “My good people of Edo State,

“Today, the Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has delivered its judgment in our petition challenging the outcome of the September 21st, 2024 Governorship election in our dear State.

“While we all may not agree with the verdict, we, however, remain steadfast in our belief that the rule of law must remain the bedrock of our democracy. Our pursuit of justice in this regard is an affirmation of our firm belief that the right of the good people of Edo State to freely choose their leaders through a credible, free and fair electoral process must never be compromised.

“As an avowed democrat, I respect the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, and I urge all of you, our dear good people of Edo State, to remain peaceful, calm and law-abiding in the aftermath of this Judgement. However, let it be clear: this is not the end of our journey, but the beginning of a greater struggle for justice, democracy, and the sanctity of the people’s mandate freely conferred on my running mate, Barr. Osarodion Ogie and I on the platform of our great Party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

“From the very beginning, your massive show of support, sincere love and belief in our shared vision for a prosperous Edo State have been the driving force behind this journey. For us, it has never been about the realisation of a personal ambition but about our conviction to create a clear Pathway to Prosperity for all Edo People while upholding the foundational values of democracy, justice, and the will of the people.

“I have, therefore, instructed my legal team to proceed to the Court of Appeal to challenge this decision which we consider a huge travesty of justice. This is not about me or any single individual; it is about the very essence of democracy, the preservation of our collective right to freely determine our future, and the legacy we leave for generations unborn.

“We remain resolute. We remain committed. And we shall not waver in our pursuit of truth and justice.

“Long live Edo State.

“Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

