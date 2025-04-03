Oyebanji unfolds infrastructure upgrade plan for EKSU

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has unfolded plans for infrastructure upgrade of Ekiti State University, Ado -Ekiti, in the bid to reposition the institution as a leading university in the country.

The Governor also declared his willingness to take up voluntary non-academic teaching roles at the University as part of his commitment to mentorship, guidance, and academic excellence.

Governor Oyebanji stated these on Wednesday in his office while receiving the newly inaugurated Executive members of the Ekiti State University Global Alumni Association led by the President, Ambassador Seyi Idowu. The Governor emphasized the importance of direct engagement between leaders and the younger generation.

Governor Oyebanji who is also an alumnus of the University, said his administration was strategic with the appointment of the Chancellor of the University, the University’s Governing Council, as well as the management of the institution in the bid to reposition the institution for a more enhanced academic excellence.

While explaining that his administration remains committed to transforming the university into a leading institution in the country, the Governor explained that various infrastructural projects are currently underway including the construction of new faculty buildings ( Arts and Pharmacy) , connection of the institution to the state IPP, among others.

Congratulating the newly inaugurated President and his executive, Governor Oyebanji commended the Alumni association for collaborating with the leadership of the institution in achieving various reforms aimed at addressing structural and systemic problems as well as conducting a rancour free election, which according to him, is a reflection of the unity of purpose among members.

“As one of you, I will continue to collaborate with you to give you every necessary support. EKSU has given us a lot and we have a duty to also promote and defend the university. I am so glad at the achievement of the university now nationally and globally and I must thank the association for not getting tired of the university, even at a time it wasn’t a thing of pride to identify with EKSU, but today we have built what we can call the best brand with the resilience of the association.

“I see myself as your ambassador and like you said I am trying my best to also ensure that we govern in a way and manner that will open door for all other alumni members to come to this seat. So like I said I will not mind to come and sit down with the students, we can work that out with the Vice Chancellor, to come spend one or two hours with the students”, the Governor asserted.

Earlier in his remarks, the newly inaugurated President of EKSU Global Alumni Association, Seyi Idowu commended various policies and initiatives of the Oyebanji led-administration, particularly in creating enabling environment for businesses to thrive and commitment to standard and quality education at all levels.

While assuring the Governor that the new alumni leadership will focus on collaborating with relevant stakeholders in achieving the digitization process in the University, the President thanked the Governor for being a good ambassador of the university, hence deserving of the alumni support.

Also at the meeting were, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habibat Adubiaro, Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo, Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye, Special Adviser, Tertiary Education, Prof Akeem Azeez, Special Adviser Media, Yinka Oyebode.

