Tinubu welcomes Anyim into APC

President Bola Tinubu has formally welcomed former President of the Senate, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, into the All Progressives Peoples Congress (APC).

Anyim, who was also Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Senator Anyim was on Wednesday presented to President Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja by the Chairman of Imo State Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma and his Ebonyi State counterpart, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru.

Recall that Senator Anyim had in March 2023, signalled that his days in the main opposition were over when he directed his supporters in his home state, Ebonyi to vote for Nwifuru who was then the gubernatorial candidate of the APC.

Anyim, after the meeting with President Tinubu, told correspondent that he joined the APC to contribute his quota to the development of the country

More details later …

