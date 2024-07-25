Olubusola Oluwaferanmi: A daring healer and prophetess charts her trajectories in life, by Sylvanus Odion

According to the American poet, singer, autobiographer, and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, “Nothing can dim the light which shines from within.” Angelou, indeed, inspires humanity with both the uncommon beauty and the call to action of her words.

A highly seminal figure in the fields of pastoral counseling, life coaching, and holistic wellness, Dr. Olubusola Oluwaferanmi holds a Doctorate degree in Christian Counseling and is a certified life coach, massage therapist and licenced alternative medicine practitioner. Her ministerial work primarily focuses on marriage counseling, sex therapy, juvenile delinquency, spiritual and inner healing, and youth empowerment.

Dr. O totally and incontrovertibly believes that wellness is the complete integration of body, mind, and spirit – the realization that everything a human does – think, feel, and believe-has an effect on his or her state of wellbeing. She has demonstrated this spiritual and scientific knowledge in her accomplishments and diverse interventions.

She is steeped in a rich background of Christian ministry and counseling, combining her academic achievements with practical experience. She is an ordained Reverend and Prophetess, a certified marriage mentor and SYMBIS Facilitator (Saving Your Marriage Before It Starts.) She is also a member of American Association of Christian Counselors, and she has been actively involved in various forms of counseling since 2001.

Notable television personality Max Carver speaks to the deeper human purpose when he insightfully noted that “Empathy is the starting point for creating a community and taking action. It’s the impetus for creating change.” Dr. O has not simply created a community but international communities of purpose which she shepherds with empathy and purpose. What’s more – she is creating positive change in peoples’ lives.

In 2011, she founded “Intimate Issues with Dr. Olubusola” (IIWDO), a 501c charity organization aimed at supporting victims of domestic violence, particularly in Africa and among the African Diaspora. She is also the founder of Dr. Olubusola Foundation, DOF, a registered NGO in Nigeria.

She, also, is the founder of Audacious Women of Purpose Global. Through this organization, she has empowered widows, provided counseling for teenage pregnant girls, and recruited counselors to spread the organization’s mission.

Her influence extends beyond individual counseling. She is a seasoned missionary and a dynamic speaker who has traveled globally, teaching and empowering mostly women, children and youth. Her approach to healing and empowerment is holistic, focusing on reconciling, impacting, and building communities through guidance, charity outreach, mentoring, and training programmes.

Significantly, her work is deeply rooted in her personal experiences and her desire to help others achieve healing and happiness, no matter the depth of their wounds

Dr. O is a prominent figure in the fields of holistic wellness and alternative medicine. She is the Founder and CEO of FerFis Holistic Wellness, which operates both in the USA and Nigeria. Originally from Nigeria, Dr. Oluwaferanmi has traveled extensively, focusing on teaching and empowering women and youth around the world.

She is deeply committed to her mission of building a strong sense of community by reconciling, building, and impacting both adults and youths to live healthy, fulfilling lives. Her holistic approach to wellness integrates physical, emotional, and spiritual health, making her a sought-after expert in her field.

In addition to her wellness practice, Dr. O is also an author. Her book, “Enjoying Sexual Bliss in Your Marriage,” reflects her expertise in sex therapy and her commitment to helping couples achieve deeper intimacy and satisfaction in their relationships. Her second book “Unmasking the Soul” reflects Steps to freedom and healing from Domestic Abuse and Violence.

Her teachings often stress the importance of self-discovery, setting boundaries, and making informed decisions, particularly in the context of relationships and marriage.

Her expertise in sex therapy suggests a contradiction between being a shepherdess of Christ and boldly speaking to human sexuality – especially in cross-cultural settings.

The nature of her interventions, especially in human sexuality, straddles disparate cultures – though both in the 21st Century. The United States, her adopted country, represents Western civilization, a culture that accommodates liberalism, while Nigeria, her birth nation mirrors largely a conservative African milieu.

In Nigeria, a woman is expected to wear lipstick, carry a handbag and speak gently. Sexuality themes are off the table. Although this scenario is gradually changing, it’s a ground to be trodden with caution. But Dr. O navigates with knowledge and empathy. She offers guidance and therapy to help individuals and couples achieve fulfilling and healthy sexual relationships.

Dr. O’s work is widely recognized and celebrated. She has been honoured for her contributions to wellness and her efforts to support victims of domestic violence. Through her holistic wellness practice and her charitable work, she continues to inspire and empower individuals to lead healthier, more balanced lives.

A highly regarded holistic wellness practitioner with a comprehensive approach to health and well-being that integrates physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects, she offers a variety of services designed to promote holistic health and personal growth through FerFis Holistic Wellness in both the USA and Nigeria.

According to Greg Anderson, one of America’s greatest wellness advocates, “When we are motivated by goals that have deep meaning, by dreams that need completion, by pure love that needs expressing, then we truly live life.” That is the story of Dr. O.

As the founding CEO of FerFis Holistic Wellness in both the USA and Nigeria, Dr. O offers a variety of services designed to promote holistic health and personal growth. A quick check-list would include:

●The Holistic Method

Her holistic wellness practice includes alternative medicine, sex therapy, neuromuscular therapy, and life coaching. This approach is rooted in the belief that true wellness comes from balancing the mind, body, and spirit. She emphasizes the importance of understanding the interconnectedness of these elements and uses a combination of traditional and alternative therapies to address the root causes of health issues.

● Services and Specialties

● Alternative Medicine: She deploys natural and non-invasive methods to treat various health conditions, aiming to restore the body’s natural balance and enhance its self-healing capabilities.

● Sex Therapy: She offers guidance and therapy to help individuals and couples achieve fulfilling and healthy sexual relationships. Her book, “Enjoying Sexual Bliss in Your Marriage,” highlights her expertise in this field and her commitment to improving intimate relationships.

● Neuromuscular Therapy: This specialized form of massage therapy focuses on alleviating pain and dysfunction by understanding and treating the underlying neuromuscular causes.

● Life Coaching and Pastoral Counseling: Dr. O provides life coaching to help clients achieve personal and professional goals, and pastoral counseling to offer Spiritual support and guidance.

● Educational/Motivational Role

Dr. O is also a motivational speaker and educator, known for her ability to inspire and empower her audience. She travels globally to teach and empower women and youth, focusing on topics such as self-discovery, personal growth, and achieving a balanced life. Her teachings emphasize the importance of setting boundaries, making informed decisions, and understanding one’s purpose in life.

● Community Impact

Through her holistic wellness practice and charitable initiatives, she has made significant contributions to community well-being. She has been honored for her efforts in supporting victims of domestic violence and her work in empowering individuals to lead healthier lives. Her commitment to community service is reflected in her efforts to provide holistic health education and services to underserved populations.

Dr. O’s holistic wellness practice is outstanding for its integrative approach, combining the best of traditional and alternative therapies to promote overall health and well-being. Her work not only addresses physical health but also nurtures emotional and spiritual growth, helping individuals achieve a balanced and fulfilling life.

According to the notable American inventor Thomas Edison, “The doctor of the future will give no medicine, but will instruct his patients in care of the human frame, in diet, and in the cause and prevention of disease.”

Dr. Olubusola Oluwaferanmi is indeed a doctor of the future. She is also a doctor of today playing the rare role of both a healer of humanities, fears, frailties and uncertainties. Perhaps, most importantly, she is a humble shepherdess of her beloved Christ.

