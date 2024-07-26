Tinubu sends best wishes to Team Nigeria at Paris Olympics

President Bola Tinubu on Friday sent his best wishes to Team Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, assured the athletes representing the country of his full support and that of over 200 million Nigerians back home, praying and cheering for their success.

The games officially opens on July 26, with the ‘Parade of Nations,’ and 88 athletes, including 63 women and 25 men, are proudly flying Nigeria’s flag in 12 sports at the Olympics.

Tinubu said he looked forward to watching the nation’s flag bearer, Tobi Amusan, the current world record holder in the 100 metres hurdles, and other athletes compete with honour and dedication on the international stage.

“The president enjoins the athletes to exhibit the resilience, courage, respect, self-control, and good sportsmanship that Nigerians are known for.

“President Tinubu urges the coaching crew, support staff, and Nigerian spectators who will be watching the Games in Paris to remain worthy ambassadors of the country,” Ngelale said.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11, and will include 10,714 athletes from 206 countries.

