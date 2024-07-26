‘Asiyanbi’ stage play: A Journey through Nigeria’s cultural heritage

Prepare for an extraordinary theatrical experience as “Asiyanbi,” the stage adaptation of the movie “Ti Oluwa Ni Ile,” premieres on October 4th at Terra Kulture in Lagos. Dotun Taylor, CEO of Aroba Groove, describes the production as a “Wholesome Entertainment Experience” that promises to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and cultural depth.

“Asiyanbi” brings to life the timeless story of “Ti Oluwa Ni Ile,” originally written by Alhaji Kareem Adepoju, known as Baba Wande. The play delves into the complexities of land transactions in Nigeria, a theme that resonates with many. The production aims to capture the essence of the original film while presenting it through the dynamic medium of theatre.

Under the direction of Ropo Ewenla, “Asiyanbi” features a talented cast led by the legendary Baba Wande, with performances by Yomi Fash Lanso, Aisha Lawal, Jude Chukwuka YAW, Dele Omo Woli, Lekan Agba Inaki, and Jigan Baba Oja.

The play will tour Oyo and Osun before taking the stage internationally in the UK, USA, Maryland, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Taylor says, “Experience the heartwarming essence of storytelling as we bring Asiyanbi Ti Oluwa Ni Ile to life. This stage adaptation promises not just entertainment but a rich cultural journey that reconnects us with our roots, celebrates our heritage, and uplifts our spirits. Join us for an unforgettable night where tradition meets excellence, and every performance is a testament to the timeless magic of Nigerian theatre.”

Project Coordinator and Producer, Akinteji Ibitayo highlights the cultural significance of the play, stating, “Asiyanbi Ti Oluwa Ni Ile offers a profound cultural experience with exceptional technical and set design. It’s not just a play; it’s a celebration of our heritage, crafted with precision and passion to create an unforgettable journey for every audience.”

Also Read:

The play has the endorsement and partnership of the Ooni of Ife, Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeye Enitan Ogunwusi, further emphasizing its cultural authenticity and significance.

Ibitayo concludes, “This production will set a new standard for Nigerian theatre, blending unmatched technical brilliance with a captivating story. It’s an event that promises to be the best Nigeria has ever seen. Anticipate an unforgettable performance that will leave you in awe and pride.”

For tickets and more information, visit asiyanbi.com.

Post Views: 0