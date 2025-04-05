Champion Breweries Plc splashes exciting rewards on customers

Tony Nyong

Loyal Consumers of Champion Beer and other brands of Champion Breweries Plc will on Sunday smile home with exciting prizes at Bae Arena, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The reward event tagged: “Drink & Win,” promises to be a memorable and glamorous time out for the customers come April 6, 2025.

The highly anticipated event will offer participants a fun-filled experience to win amazing prizes simply by enjoying their favourite Champion brands.

A statement made available to journalists in Uyo on Friday by the Brand and Marketing Manager, Queen Nwabueze, said: “The mechanics are simple: Drink just two (2) bottles of any Champion brand and get a raffle ticket for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

“Prizes up for grabs include: T-shirts, Face Caps, Umbrellas, Chickens, Bags of Rice, Cooking Oil and Tomato Paste and other amazing prices.

“Champion Breweries Plc has long been committed to delivering top-quality beverages that reflect the rich taste and culture of Akwa Ibom State.

“This event is another way of giving back to the community and ensuring that loyal customers are rewarded for their continuous support.

“We are excited to create this memorable experience for our consumers.

“Champion brands have been a household name in Akwa Ibom for decades, and this event is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for the loyal support.

“We encourage everyone to come, enjoy their favourite Champion brands, and win amazing prizes while at it.”

Billed to take place at the buzzy Bae Arena, Uyo on Sunday, April 6, 2025 from 5pm till late, consumers are encouraged to turn up, participate, and spread the excitement.

