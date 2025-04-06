Police rescue four kidnapped Chinese expatriates, two officers

The Abia State Police Command in Abia, in collaboration with the military and other security agencies has successfully rescued four Chinese expatriates and two escort police officers from kidnappers.

The command’s Public Relations Officer and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Maureen Chinaka, made this known to newsmen on Saturday.

She explained that the rescue operation was led by the Divisional Police Officer of Uturu Division, following a distress call received on April 4, 2025 at about 5:30pm.

Chinaka said: “The report indicated that unidentified armed assailants ambushed and attacked Chinese expatriates and their police escorts en route to their company in Agukwu-Amaya, Ndundu Community, Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area.

“Tragically, during the attack, the manager, Mr Quan (male), his colleague, Mr Cai (male), and Inspector Audu Saidu (one of the escort officers), were killed.

“The assailants also took away Inspector Saidu’s rifle.

“Upon receiving the distress report, operatives from the Abia command, in a joint operation with other security agencies, launched a search mission.

“The operation resulted in the rescue of three Chinese expatriates, who were unharmed, while one sustained injuries.”

Chinaka added that Inspector Uba Ahmed, who was also rescued, suffered a gunshot wound on his leg.

She added: “Both the injured officer and expatriate are currently receiving treatment and are reported to be responding well at the Federal Medical Centre, Abakaliki.

“The tactical team of the command, on April 5, 2025, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), visited the crime scene as part of the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

“Through collaborative action involving the police, military, and local community members, Inspector Ijeagwa Friday was also rescued unharmed.”

The command’s Commissioner, CP Danladi Isa, assured residents that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be brought to justice.

Isa urged residents to remain vigilant, go about their lawful activities without fear, and support the police by reporting any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities to the nearest police station.

Chinaka also stated that the CP encouraged informants to call the following emergency lines of the Abia State Police Command: 08035415405, 08079210004, 08079210005, and 08079210006.

