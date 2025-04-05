Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway and Tinubu’s quest to open North for economic development, by Owaikhena Osikhekha

One of the major campaign promises of President Bola Tinubu was to open Nigeria for the much-needed economic and social development. One of the ways of fulfilling this promise is his concept of legacy projects, especially in the transportation sector.

In this regard, President Tinubu didn’t waste time in approving four major road projects, which are currently ongoing across the country simultaneously.

They include the 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway; 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway; 439km Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road; and 482km Calabar-Abuja Superhighway.

The Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway was flagged off in Sokoto and Kebbi States last year, and the job is ongoing steadily on both points. Two hundred and fifty eight kilometres of the road will pass through Kebbi State, with 120km going through Sokoto State. A reputable and quality-delivering firm, Hitech Construction Company Nigeria Limited, is the contractor, rightly chosen by the Federal Government to handle this legacy project.

This highway will connect several states in Nigeria, including Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos States. The entire project is expected to cost over N13 trillion and will be completed in stages, with the first phase set for completion in 2027.

It might interest you to know that 52 percent of the superhighway passes through the northern region, with 48 percent passing through the southern states. It will connect the two regions by concrete road and rail.

The idea of a Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway was first conceived 48 years ago by the administration of late former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, but was abandoned by subsequent governments. Credit must go to President Tinubu for bringing this all-important project to reality. This legacy project has abundant economic and social benefits for Nigeria when completed.

The superhighway will link Sokoto State in the North West to Badagry in the South West, bridging remote communities and offering better access to markets across the country. This is a crucial step towards enhancing the socio-economic and political well-being of the entire Northern and Southern regions of Nigeria.

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, who represented President Tinubu at the flag off of the project, highlighted the significance of the project. He noted that the new road would positively impact the economy of the northern region, facilitate the movement of goods and services, and promote social and economic development. It would also ensure accessibility of goods and services, among other numerous benefits between the South West, the North West and by extension the larger northern region.

The project will link the North with its numerous agricultural products to the coastal town of Badagry, thereby facilitating exports, boosting the Northern region’s capacity to export its agricultural produce and rich solid mineral resources to the outside world. The Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway will provide immediate opportunities for unemployed Nigerians and entrepreneurs living within the axis of the project

It has the potential to promote trade, commerce, employment, social interrelationships, and linkages to connect markets with production centres in the North West, North Central, and South Western parts of the country. The proximity of the proposed superhighway to the border will facilitate regional economic and security cooperation between Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

President Bola Tinubu deserves commendation for initiating the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway that will open the North to landmark economic development. His administration should be supported by all well-meaning northern leaders to bring this and other laudable and transformative projects to reality.

. Osikhekha is a Public Affairs Analyst.

