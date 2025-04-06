Army, Police probe Lagos explosion involving scavenger

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team have begun investigation into the explosion in the Mushin area of Lagos State involving a scavenger on Friday.

This was revealed in a statement to newsmen signed by the spokesman of 81 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the explosion occurred at Idi-Araba in Mushin Local Government Area.

The blast reportedly caused one death and left others injured, prompting a joint investigation by security agencies to determine its cause.

Ayeni confirmed the explosion happened at a metal scrap yard in Mushin, resulting in one fatality and injury to two individuals.

Also Read

He said the Division’s Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) Squadron has been tasked to work with the police to uncover the explosion’s source.

The team will also assess the surrounding area to guarantee safety and prevent further incidents.

Residents have been urged to stay calm and not panic, as authorities work to secure the environment.

Ayeni expressed the Division’s condolences to the deceased’s family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Post Views: 24