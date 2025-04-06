Insecurity in Plateau beyond farmer-herder clashes – Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has said that the ongoing attacks and killings in some parts of the state is a coordinated crime sponsored by conflict merchants and not farmer-herder clashes.

Governor Mutfwang said this during the Fashion and Arts Exhibition organised by the Tincity Fashion Week, titled: “The Plateau Experience.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on April 2, gunmen attacked Manguno, Daffo and Josho communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

The attackers killed many and destroyed houses and other properties worth millions.

Mutfwang, who insisted that the attacks were a well organised criminality, promised that the government and security agencies had put measures in place to forestall future occurrence.

He said at the event in Abuja on Friday: “I want to thank all of you who are here to support and honour Plateau with your presence in this event.

“We do not take this show of solidarity lightly.

“We contemplated suspending this event due to the current security situation in the state, but we decided not to allow the situation to ruin the good things we have to celebrate.

“And I must say that the aim of the enemy is to throw the state into gloom and mourning, but we will rise above their intent and not give them what they want.

“For those who think that the current situation is a farmer-herder issue, let me disabuse your mind from that perception.

“It is a product of organised crime by malicious elements who do not want peace to reign in the state.

“I want to assure the good people of Plateau that God will give us victory over these miscreants and their end has come.”

Mutfwang, who commended the organisers of the exhibition, said the event had placed Plateau on the world’s map by promoting its tourism and business potentials.

Earlier, Chuwang Pwajok, the General Manager of the Plateau Tourism Board, described Plateau as a goldmine for not only tourism but natural and mineral resources waiting to be explored.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Christabel Bentu, commended the governor for his support to the tourism industry and the overall development of the state.

Bentu also commended the economic drive and commitment of the current administration towards sustainable development in the state.

NAN also reports that some dignitaries present at the event were the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; and former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

