LASIEC speaks on viral timetable for 2025 LG elections

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has debunked rumours making the rounds about the release of a timetable for the 2025 local government election.

Chairman of LASIEC, retired Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, made the position known in a statement she issued to newsmen on Friday.

Okikiolu-Ighile described reports on the chairmanship and councillorship polls as fake.

He said the notice for the council election currently in circulation did not emanate from the commission, urging political parties and other stakeholders to disregard the documents.

The electoral commission declaration came hours after reports emanated online that LASIEC had approved July 19, 2025 as the date for the election in the state.

Okikiolu-Ighile said that the election is guided by laws and that the process would be announced as stipulated by the law.

According to her: “It has come to the attention of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) of the Fake 2025 Notice of Elections currently circulating on Social Media and various online platforms purportedly from the Commission.

“The Commission wishes to state unequivocally that such Notice of Election did not emanate from the Commission and hereby advice Citizens, in particular, Political Parties and all other Critical Stakeholders to disregard such publications.

“The Commission hereby reiterates that the conduct of Local Government Election in Lagos State is a process that is guided by laws and at the appropriate time as stipulated by law, the notice of election shall be published in the various newspapers.”

