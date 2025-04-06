FRSC confirms Officer, 17 others dead in Ogun road crash

An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps and 17 others have been confirmed dead in an accident at Gbaga on the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road on Saturday by the lead traffic agency in the country.

The spokesperson of the FRSC in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Okpe said the accident occurred around 4pm and involved seven vehicles.

The vehicles included a Toyota Hiace bus (AGL 752 YC), a Daf truck (T14007L), and a Honda car (HT680).

Also involved were an unregistered Daf truck, a pickup (STF10204), and two motorcycles (AGG 448 Q, PKA 214 WS).

Okpe said the crash resulted from a wrongful overtaking attempt by the bus driver, who collided with the Daf truck.

During the rescue operation, the unregistered Daf truck suffered brake failure and rammed into an FRSC official, killing him instantly.

Also Read

The truck also hit a parked pickup, Honda car, and both motorcycles, causing further damage.

Okpe stated that 22 people were involved in the crash, and while 18 died, four were injured.

The injured were taken to Dasochris Hospital, Gbaga.

The dead were deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Sector Commander Akinwunmi Fasakin expressed sorrow over the recklessness leading to Saturday’s crashes.

Fasakin urged motorists to obey road signs and maintain speed limits to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

Post Views: 22