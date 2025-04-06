NPFL: Nasarawa United fans cleared to return

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Board has granted a provisional approval for Nasarawa United supporters to return during the team’s home matches at home in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The supporters were previously banned from the Lafia Township Stadium due to misconduct during one of the club’s home fixtures.

This approval was confirmed in a statement issued by Eche Amos, Nasarawa United’s Director of Media, and shared with journalists on Saturday in Lafia.

Amos stated that the NPFL’s letter of approval was sent by Davidson Owumi, Chief Operating Officer of the league body, on Saturday.

He added that the approval is subject to continuous monitoring to evaluate the effectiveness of security measures as the season progresses.

The directive becomes effective from Match Day 32 when Nasarawa United host Akwa United on Sunday.

“We are pleased to invite our loyal supporters to return and cheer the team to victory in an orderly manner,” Amos said.

He also expressed gratitude to the fans for their patience and urged them to respect all security and safety protocols during matches.

The club further assured that it will work closely with the Nasarawa State Football Association to ensure adequate security on match days.

