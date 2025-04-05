Lagos to host international football tourney named after Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government is set to host an international football tournament named after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, restated the commitment of his administration to youth engagement and community development through sports.

He threw his full support behind the two-week international pre-season tournament being organised by SuperSport Nigeria and Eko International Cup in Lagos, saying his administration will continue to create an enabling environment for corporate and sports-loving organisations to thrive.

He said this during a courtesy visit by the General Manager, SuperSport Nigeria, Felix Awogu, and Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Eko International Cup, Ifeanyi Ogbu, at the Lagos House, Marina.

During the event, Awogu and Ogbu, who were accompanied by members of the Organising Committee of the football competition, presented the Trophy for the Eko International Cup; Official Match Ball, YIKA; and Official Jersey to the governor.

Sanwo-Olu assured that Lagos will be a welcoming and secure city for both local and international participants.

He said the tournament presents an opportunity to work hand in hand to provide support to upcoming talents in Africa, especially in Lagos.

The governor also appreciated the organisers for naming the trophy after him.

He assured them that the gesture will make him work harder in the service of the good people of Lagos State.

He said: “We are happy that the international pre-season tournament is happening in Lagos.

“There are so many opportunities the competition would give young talented footballers.

“We are in support of the competition.

“The Lagos State Government through the Sports Commission will continue to be available.

“We will continue to create that enabling environment where businesses will partner with the government and create a platform that the citizens will benefit from.

“I want to commend both the founder and others for deeming it fit to name the competition in my name.

“We will ensure that the stadium is full, and we will encourage people to come.

“We hope it will be a successful competition.”

Speaking earlier, Awugo commended Sanwo-Olu’s giant strides in infrastructural development in different parts of the state and improved security of lives and property, as well as the administration’s commitment to youths and sports development.

While highlighting the importance of the tournament, he said the two-week football competition will feature eight football teams: four football clubs – Ikorodu City, Remo Stars, Enyimba and Shooting Stars from Nigeria – and the remaining international clubs are Dadje FC, Benin; SuperSport United FC, South Africa; Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, Ghana; and Ankaraspor from Turkey.

He said the aim of the competition is to foster youth development and offer opportunities for local footballers.

He said there will be 15 matches, with 22 scouts coming from overseas.

He said: “We believe that the arrival of the scouts will bring hope to those who are hopeless about making it in football.

“It will be considered a great achievement if at least 20 players get selected by the scouts.”

Awugo disclosed that the trophy for the football competition was named after Governor Sanwo-Olu as: “Sanwo-Olu Cup,” in recognition of his contributions to sports and the transformation of Lagos State by the current administration.

