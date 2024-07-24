WWE Tag Team Gauntlet Match set for Friday smackdown

The matchups for what promises to be a blockbuster SmackDown Friday on July 26, 2024 have been announced by WWE.

The night will feature tag team matches and a grudge female bout involving some big names in Omaha, Nebraska, USA.

Here are reasons you shouldn’t miss the action live on GOtv:

Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match: The No. 1 contenders for WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY will be decided in a Gauntlet Match at this Friday SmackDown. This highly anticipated bout will feature The Street Profits, Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews, The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, Legado del Fantasma’s Angel and Berto, Pretty Deadly, and The O.C. Each Tag team will be aiming for a championship opportunity to challenge #DIY next for the gold. Which team will outlast the others and earn a title match? Get the answer live on GOtv ch 68, at 1am on Saturday.

LA Knight VS Santos Escobar: At SummerSlam, LA Knight will challenge Logan Paul for the United States Title, But first he will face Santos Escobar this Friday on SmackDown.

In a backstage confrontation, Escobar reminded Knight that while The Megastar pinned Paul at Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago in a Triple Threat Match, Escobar was also involved in that bout and was not pinned. Can Knight emerge intact against Escobar before his big match with The Maverick?

“Queen” Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton VS Bayley & Michin: Also part of the action for the night are female bouts featuring WWE Women’s Champion Bayley teaming up with Michin to take on 2024 Queen of the Ring Nia Jax and Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton.

Also Read:

This is another match full of history. Bayley helped Michin win over Stratton on the most recent episode of SmackDown and destroyed the Money in the Bank briefcase in the process. On the other hand, Jax and Stratton have allied in recent months, but with both eyeing the WWE Women’s Title, can they coexist as tag team partners?

Stay connected to your GOtv to enjoy all WWE action live by downloading the MyGOtv app or dial *288# to reconnect/upgrade your package.

Post Views: 5