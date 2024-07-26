Atiku mourns Ohaneze Ndigbo President, Iwuanyanwu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the passing of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The Eagle Online had reported that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, is dead.

This was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by Jide Iwuanyanwu, the son of the late Chief Emmanuel.

According to the statement, the 82-year-old Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday after a brief illness.

Reacting on the development in a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Friday, Atiku expressed shock and sadness.

According to him, Chief Iwuanyanwu was a man whose name was renowned for uprightness, firmness, and industry.

Also Read:

Atiku described the deceased as an astute businessman, philanthropist and consummate politician.

“I join the multitude of his admirers to sympathize with his immediate family and pray to the Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss of a patriarch.

“My condolences also go to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which he led with distinction until he breathed his last, and also the government and people of Imo State.

“He will be sorely missed. May his soul rest in peace,” Atiku stated.

Post Views: 0