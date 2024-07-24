105 diapers in six days: Nigerians donate over N5m ‘in few hours’ to quadruplets family

Nigerians have contributed over N5m to the family of one Sodiq Olayode, whose wife, Abiodun, recently gave birth to a set of quadruplets.

A colleague of Olayode, identified as James, tweeting as #jamysax on X.com, shared the news on Wednesday.

James had written X.com on Tuesday, “Fun fact: A colleague of mine who had two kids already said he should do it and add one more.

“Guess how many his wife gave birth to? Four at once (quadruplets). The man wan craze. Na so so lament for status every day.”

He further shared a screenshot of what he said was one of Olayode’s WhatsApp posts about the number of diapers used in a short period.

The post read, “105 pieces of diapers in 6 days. Haaa, mo gbe mo daran. E shanu mi eyin quadruplet yi.”

James’ post on X.com gained the attention of netizens, with some highlighting the challenges of raising young children.

By Wednesday, James shared that he had received permission from the couple to share the picture of the parents and the children, as well as Olayode’s bank account details, for those who had been asking.

He wrote, “I reached out to them yesterday for their permission to post their picture and that of the children, as well as his account details.

“Also, if you would love to send them diapers or anything else, kindly reach out to me. I will find a way to get it to them. Proper accountability would be done.”

Sharing further details, James stated that as of 9.42 a.m., Olayode had received N1,598,750, and some individuals had offered to give him baby items and diapers.

Sharing hourly updates alongside a screenshot, James revealed that, as of 10:03 a.m., Olayode had received N2,811,277.

“As of 11:03 am they have received N4,226,769. Husband and wife are both in awe. They are speechless. God is kind,” he added.

In another post, the Netizen also disclosed that someone volunteered to cover their wages at N50,000 monthly for a year and provide an additional N50,000 monthly for a house help.

As of the last update, the couple had received over N5 million from Nigerians.

In an interview with Feelrightnewstv on Facebook, Sodiq stated that they had been blessed with a daughter before the arrival of the quadruplets (two boys and two girls).

He added that the quadruplets were born at eight months because the pregnancy was becoming “life-threatening.”

The couple also sought the assistance of the government to raise the children.

