SDP dissolves Kogi Chapter working committee, appoints seven-man Caretaker Committee

The Leadership of the Social Democratic Party has dissolved the State Working Committee of the Kogi State Chapter of the party and appointed a caretaker Committee for its replacement.

This was contained in a letter dated 23rd July 2024.

The letter was addressed to the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission by the National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam (Makaman Tilde) and the National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye respectfully.

The letter read, “This is to officially inform your office that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party has received and considered reports on the activities and developments of the Kogi State Chapter and has, accordingly, dissolved the Kogi State Working Committee in line with the 2022 Constitution of the Party as amended.

“Consequently, the National Working Committee has therefore approved the constitution of a 7- man Caretaker Committee for the State Chapter. The tenure of the caretaker committee shall be 90 days or as the NWC may determine and this appointment shall take immediate effect.

“The Caretaker Committee members are: Chief Sam Ranti Aderemi (Chairman), Alhaji Isah Ibrahim ( Secretary), Alhaji Jimoh Mohammed, Mrs Rabi? Emaiku, Alhaji Abubakar Kamar, Alhaji Isah Ibrahim, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibiril Ibrahim Alhaji Isah Ibrahim, Alhaji Isah Abubakar and Mr Fehinti Dada.”

