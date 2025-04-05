75 College of Nursing students receive NELFUND loan

The management of the Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele, Ibadan has confirmed that 75 students of the institution benefitted from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The Provost of the College, Dr. Gbonjubola Owolabi, stated this on Friday during a meeting with management staff of the institution.

Expressing the appreciation of the College to NELFUND, the Provost also congratulated the students on their success.

Owolabi said: “This is to inform the College that we received the loan funds for 75 students yesterday.”

He lauded the initiative, saying 78 students of the College applied, while 75 benefitted from the loan programme.

He said: “Our College is grateful to NELFUND for this support to our students.

“The College also congratulates these 75 students.

“This strategic effort aims to ensure that students who really need the funds can continue their education by lowering the burden of financial constraints.”

Owolabi said the loan beneficiaries will be invited to a meeting by the College for appropriate documentation of students who applied in the 2025/2026 session.

She said: “NELFUND has paid the full fees of about 96% of the students who applied for the loan.

“This is impressive.”

She therefore implored other students to apply for NELFUND loan as this will ease their ongoing educational pursuit.

