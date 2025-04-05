Reasons we installed CCTV on Third Mainland Bridge — Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Friday explained the rationale behind the installation of Closed-circuit Television (CCTV) on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The Minister and former two-term governor of Ebonyi State made this known on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Friday.

Umahi said the cameras were installed to check among other things suicide cases on the popular bridge.

He also expressed worry over the excavation of sand under the deck of the public facility.

He said: “We have put CCTVs down under the deck so that anybody that is excavating sand within the 10km radius will be spotted.

“We have built, beside the bank of the sea on Third Mainland Bridge, an examination house, where we have the police, navy, army and local security.

“They will all be there watching the CCTV so that anybody who is trying to take his life on the Third Mainland Bridge, they will spot the person.

“With this CCTV, there will be no more excavation of sand under the deck around the pies.”

While expressing satisfaction with the level of work on the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, the minister noted that 30km of the road will be made available for President Bola Tinubu to inaugurate by May 25, 2025.

Umahi said: “The beginning of section one, as at today, about 15km by two carriage way on the average has been achieved, and at the end of the project at Eleko, where Section 1 stopped, about 5km has been achieved.

“So, the idea is by 25th of May 30km continuously will be made available for Mr. President to commission from the beginning of Section 1 down to kilometre 0 to 20.”

Post Views: 7