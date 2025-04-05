Inmate kills wife during prison visit – Prosecutors

An inmate killed his wife as she visited him in a prison in eastern Germany, prosecutors said on Friday.
The Thursday incident occurred at the Burg prison in Magdeburg, west of Berlin.
The 37-year-old prisoner was reportedly alone with his 35-year-old wife in a room set up for visitors of long-term inmates.
The woman was subsequently found dead, with prosecutors investigating the incident on suspicion of homicide.
dpa/NAN.