Inmate kills wife during prison visit – Prosecutors

An inmate killed his wife as she visited him in a prison in eastern Germany, prosecutors said on Friday.

The Thursday incident occurred at the Burg prison in Magdeburg, west of Berlin.

The 37-year-old prisoner was reportedly alone with his 35-year-old wife in a room set up for visitors of long-term inmates.

The woman was subsequently found dead, with prosecutors investigating the incident on suspicion of homicide.

dpa/NAN.

Post Views: 6