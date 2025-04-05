Health Scheme: Lawmaker doles out N14.4m to enrol constituents

Tony Nyong

Okpolupm Etteh, the member representing Eket/Esit Eket/Onna/Ibeno Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has presented a cheque of N14.4 million to the Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Scheme for his constituents’ enrolment.

The lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, said it would cover the enrolment of 800 constituents.

He spoke when he presented the cheque to the management of the scheme during his visit to the office in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Thursday.

Etteh, represented by Kingsley Mbre, PDP Eket Central, Ward 1 Leader, said he was in support of the ARISE health policy of the Governor Umo Eno-led administration.

Eno flagged off the scheme in the state on September 20, 2024.

Etteh noted that with sound health, the people could maximise their potential and benefit more from government plans and programmes.

The lawmaker urged the people of the constituency to partake and be beneficiaries of the scheme.

He commended the state governor for prioritising the health needs of the people by investing in primary and secondary health facilities across the state.

He added that with the effort, Akwa Ibom State would become a haven for health tourists in a few years, while assuring that the scheme would be sustained.

The Chairman of the scheme, Edikan Ekwere, who received the team, commended the lawmaker for redeeming the promise he made during the launch of the scheme by Eno.

Ekwere said the gesture was timely and thoughtful.

He said the scheme, aimed at pooling funds for strategic healthcare purchases, was to ensure all the residents of the state had access to efficient healthcare services to reduce catastrophic health expenditure.

He commended the lawmaker for pledging to sustain the scheme.

Ogbeni Arthur, the Executive Secretary of the scheme, commended the lawmaker for partnering with the state government.

Arthur assured that the team would embark on a visit for the biometric capturing of the beneficiaries once a suitable date and venues are made known.

