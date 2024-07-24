South-East commission will curb agitation, says Legislative aide

Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs to the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chijioke Chukwu, has expressed optimism that the newly signed South-East Development Commission law will curb agitations in the region.

Chukwu expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the speedy action on the bill.

According to him, “It will not only help in dousing tensions in the South East but will also stop the agitations in the zone.

“I am calling on Ndigbo to see it as a welcome development and I am calling on all those agitating for one thing or the other to sheath their swords.”

It was gathered that the bill was sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

The commission will be charged with the responsibility of receiving and managing funds from the federation account to reconstruct and rehabilitate roads, houses and other infrastructural damages suffered by the region as a result of the effect of the civil war after 54 years.

Also Read:

Kalu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, said the commission will also tackle the ecological problems as well as any other related environmental or developmental challenges in the region.

Post Views: 0