Anyim meets Tinubu after defection to APC

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday received former Senate President, Pius Anyim, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Speaking to State House correspondents after his presentation to Tinubu by Gov. Hope Uzodinma, Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Anyim said he defected because the country was facing challenges, which required collaboration.

“The country is passing through turbulent times and it is the duty of all patriots to ensure a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Anyim defected from PDP to APC in Abakaliki, Ebonyi during the grand finale of the APC Local Government Election Campaign on Saturday.

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC National Chairman, Gov. Hope Uzodinma, Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State and Sen. David Umahi, Minister of Works, Stanley Meghan, State Chairman of the party, and other party chieftains were on hand to receive him.

Umahi commended Anyim for all the support he gave to APC during the 2023 elections, adding that it was only right he formally joined the party.

Umahi thanked President Bola Tinubu for all the support given to him when he faced legal battles after joining the party.

He said, ”President Tinubu called me to come and see him, and when I came, he carried me in his car personally to meet a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who handled our case.”

Anyim, who served as the 9th president of the Senate from 2000 to 2003, was Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) during Goodluck Jonathan presidency.

He was elected Senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 1999 for the Ebonyi South constituency and was elected President of the Senate in August 2000.

