2026: No vacancy in Ekiti Government House – Senate Leader

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) has declared that he and other members of Ekiti State Caucus in the National Assembly would join hands with other progressive minded people to support Governor Biodun Oyebanji for second term in office based on the Governor’s excellent performance and exemplary leadership quality.

The Senate Leader spoke at Igede-Ekiti on Friday during an inspection of some of his constituency projects across Ekiti Central Senatorial district.

He said himself and other National Assembly members from the state would soon publicly declare their support for the Governor’s second term in office.

The declaration, according to him would be given wide publicity in all the national dailies and broadcast media.

Senator Bamidele who was accompanied on the project inspection and inauguration by Governor Biodun Oyebanji said the Governor’s transformative leadership and people oriented policies and programmes have brought a lot of significant development to the state and its people.

The Senate Leader who affirmed that Governor Oyebanji’s ability to unify every political tendency in the state and mobilizing the people for development has brought a huge and significant growth to the state.

He explained that the Governor has continued to collaborate with members of the National Assembly and get them actively involved in his development agenda.

The Senator said he is able to carry out a lot of constituency projects across the six local governments that make up his Central Senatorial District because the Governor has created and sustained an atmosphere of peace and tranquility in the state that is devoid of hostility and mutual suspicion.

He said the peaceful atmosphere, coupled with the Governor’s open hands to the various political tendencies has encouraged everyone to contribute his quotas to the development of the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank our Governor, I say this everywhere I go to, if you elected somebody to represent you in Abuja and he comes back home to do something, it is because they allow him to come back home. If they don’t allow us, we will just remain in Abuja, we will not pass our boundary.

“But we have a Governor today who will sit down with us and say this is what our people need, if you want to do your constituency project, please, work on this list and I know that market development was part of what the Governor discussed with us, transformer was part of it, solar street light was part of it and by the grace of God every member of the National Assembly would pick from the list given to us by the Governor because if we do not do what the people want at where they want it, it will be useless.

“Your Excellency, we are proud of you and I know that by the grace of God, like everyone is saying, anybody that thinks there is vacancy in 2026 is only deceiving himself and I am begging you, don’t let anybody deceive our people. You sent nine of us to Abuja, three senator and six House of Representative members and at the appropriate time, the nine of us will do our advert jointly signed endorsing Governor Oyebanji as our consensus candidate in all the dailies,” the Senator stated.

Speaking further, the Senator who promised to rebuild the Igede- Ekiti market to Iyin Ekiti standard, said all the market, solar power, roads and hospital projects would be replicated across the six local Government areas in the district.

Governor Oyebanji, in his response, hailed the commitment of the Senate Leader and his colleagues in the National Assembly to Ekiti development, adding that their exemplary performance underscored the importance of electing people of proven integrity and capacity as representatives in government.

