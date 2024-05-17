NNPP: Freight forwarders go spiritual, defy rain

Members of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders defied the rain to offer prayers for peace in the New Nigeria Peoples Party amid an internal crisis.

The prayer, led by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the association, Chidiebere Enelaman, took place on Thursday.

It was held at the NAGAFF Headquarters in Apapa, Lagos State.

Enelama said that the association decided to hold the prayer because of its close ties with the party, its brainchild, which was founded in 2002 by NAGAFF’s Founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam.

He said: “Almost all NAGAFF members are members of the NNPP.

“The party was formed not only to win elections in Nigeria, but to propagate issues that would be favourable to the Maritime Sector.

“It is sad to watch the ongoing internal wrangling and not intervene.

“We believe so much in the power of the Almighty and we believe He will restore peace to the NNPP.”

The Chairman said that the prayers were a response to the internal crisis brewing within the NNPP, particularly concerning the expulsion of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, due to alleged anti-party activities.

Enelama added: “NAGAFF as the parent body of the NNPP, under the leadership of Aniebonam, shall continue to appreciate and remember the role played by Kwankwaso in the last presidential election.

“We hope that God shall intervene in the internal wrangling of the NNPP and also give Kwankwaso the wisdom to retrace his steps in the issues concerning NNPP and his role therein.”

Also speaking, Aniebonam said that prayer remains the key to resolving issues.

He narrated how seeking divine intervention had worked for NNPP in the past during the challenging Kano State governorship election.

He noted that the association remained hopeful that God would once again intervene and bring peace to NNPP during the period of internal discord.

He said: “When the odds were against the party in the Kano State governorship election at the Tribunal and Appeal Court, we ran to God for intervention at the Supreme Court and He answered.

“It is our hope and belief that God will answer us again at this trial period of internal crisis.

“We shall forge ahead to elect a great leader in Nigeria at God’s time.

“As founder and life member of the NNPP Board, it is my greatest desire to see peace reign and for the splinter group to retrace its steps.

“I’m a father to all and I sincerely believe that God will hearken to our prayers.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the prayer session was officiated by Pastor Joel Ozor of the Rock of Evidence Assembly in Ojo, Lagos State.