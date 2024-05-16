WAFU B U-17: Golden Eaglets draw with Burkina Faso in opener

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria on Thursday drew 0-0 with Burkina Faso in their opening game of the 2024 WAFU Zone B championship in Accra, Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match was played at the University Stadium, Accra, the capital of Ghana.

The Golden Eaglets, who are the defending champions, started the game with a barrage of attacks, but were let down by poor finishing.

Coach Manu Garba, who opted for a 4-3-3 formation, saw his side struggle to break down their young Stallions counterpart in the cagey first half.

On resumption of play in the second half, the Eaglets conceded a free-kick on the edge of the penalty box, but the Burkinabes could not convert the chance.

In the 58th minute, Nigeria worked their way into a dangerous area but pacy winger Imrana Muhammad shot off target.

The clearest opportunity fell to Skipper Simon Cletus in the 65th minute, who found himself in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but dragged his shot wide.

There was a moment of apprehension for the Eaglets in the 71st minute when a Burkina Faso player found himself in a good shooting position, but defender Boluwatife Ekishola put his body on the line to block the shot.

The rampant Eaglets came close to scoring in the 89th minute after a defensive mix-up in the opponents goal area, but were denied by the woodwork.

Also Read:

NAN reports that the Golden Eaglets will take on Niger Republic in their next clash on Sunday.

The Eaglets will round up their group stage campaign against Benin Republic on Wednesday.

The top two teams in the group will qualify for the semi-final.