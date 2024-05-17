Students loan: NELFUND reveals date for opening of portal

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has announced May 24, 2024 as the official date for the opening of its portal for student loan applications.

The Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement issued to newsmen.

In the statement endorsed by the Fund’s Media and Public Relations Lead, Nasir Ayitogo, Sawyerr said the opening of the portal marked a significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to foster accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students.

According to him, through the portal, students could now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.

He added that the portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently.

“We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of our nation,” he said.

Sawyerr urged students to access the portal on: www.nelf.gov.ng, to begin application.