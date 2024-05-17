Deji of Akure receives Treasure Newspaper’s Ondo State Pillar of Peace Award 

The Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II, has officially received an award of honour from the Treasure Newspaper’s Management Team.

The Deji, who was presented with the award on Tuesday, dedicated the honour to the people of Akure Kingdom.

Oba Aladelusi, while receiving the award plaque, thanked the Management of Treasure Newspaper for the honour and offered his prayers for the online newspaper to continue to progress and soar higher.

He also pledged his readiness to continue to relate with the Treasure Newspaper through the office of his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Michael Adeyeye, especially on the activities of the palace.

The Management of Treasure Newspaper, led by its Editor-in-Chief, Emmanuel Adeniran, appreciated the monarch for accepting to receive the award and the honour they bestowed on him as: “The Pillar Of Peace In Ondo State.”