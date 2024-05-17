JAMB conducts RMAFC’s directorate cadre promotion exams with CBT

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission in collaboration with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Thursday conducted the 2024 staff promotion exercise for senior officers of the commission with Computer-Based Test.

Officers who participated in the examination in Abuja were those on Grade Levels 14, 15 and 16 who met the requirements.

Ntufam Nsa, Commissioner representing Cross River State in the commission, said the examination took place at the JAMB Professional Test Centre in Bwari, using the newly introduced CBT examination format.

Nsa, also Chairman of the Personnel Matters Committee, said the decision to conduct the examination with the CBT in conjunction with JAMB was based on the Plenary Session decision.

He said that the essence of the CBT was to test the staff’s ability to discharge their duties in the light of the organisation’s sensitive role.

Also Read:

He said: “The essence of the exercise is to test the competence of our officers, knowing that the RMAFC is a strategic commission that is in charge of revenue monitoring, evaluation and implementation of policies.

“We had to do this exercise to test the competence of our officers, their professional competence, their abilities and their knowledge on the rules and regulations.”

The Secretary to the Board of the Commission, Nwaze Okechukwu, expressed satisfaction with the exercise and the good conduct of the candidates.

Okechukwu said the decision to replace the orthodox method of conducting exams with the CBT was to move the commission to greater heights.

He said: “I am confident in the success of the exam, and I believe that future promotion exams will continue to be computer-based.

“I am pleased with the staff’s well conduct, and I believe that at the end of the day, all the participants will be happy with the innovation.”

Funmilola P-Usman, Acting Director Information Communication Technology Department, JAMB, said her organisation was committed to collaborating with both private and public agencies.

P-Usman expressed happiness over the collaboration with RMAFC and wished the participants success.

She said: “I hope we were able to satisfy your needs because exam delivery is our business and that is what we have been doing for years.

“We just thank God that we have been living up to expectations.”

One of the participants, who spoke on behalf of others, Bashiru Aliyu, thanked the commission for giving them the opportunity to test their intellectual capacities.

Aliyu said: “I feel so proud that I took part in the computer-based exam.

“I believe I am going to make it.

“I wish the commission the best of everything, and I wish my colleagues the best of luck.”