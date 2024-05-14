EFCC vs Hadi Sirika: Two trials, two courts, same litigants, by Lere Olayinka

On May 9, Buhari’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, his daughter and two others were charged to court by the EFCC over an alleged ₦2.7bn fraud.

The court granted bail to Hadi Sirika and others in the sum of ₦100 million with two sureties. The court also restricted them from travelling abroad without its permission.

The court said if they were unable to perfect the bail conditions, they should be remanded in prison custody till the time of perfection of bail conditions.

Subsequently, Sirika and others met their bail conditions and were allowed to go home, waiting for the next adjourned date for their trial to begin.

Today, the EFCC re-arraigned Hadi Sirika and his brother, Ahmad Abubakar, before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court over an alleged contract fraud.

However, the EFCC’s bid to arraign Hadi Sirika, was stalled today, due to the absence of the suspects.

Prosecuting counsel Oluwaleke Atolagbe, informed the court that the defendants were absent, adding that he was informed by their counsel that they were out of Abuja and could not make it to court.

Atolagbe sought an adjournment to enable the defendants to attend court to take their pleas.

Hadi Sirika will now be facing EFCC charges of alleged fraud in TWO COURTS – A Federal High Court and FCT High Court.

EFCC will be paying different lawyers to handle the two cases.

Case 1 – EFCC counsel is Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).

Case 2 – EFCC counsel is Oluwaleke Atolagbe.

Now I ask:

1. Is it impossible for EFCC to prosecute Hadi Sirika and others in one court?

2. Why should EFCC make two charges in two different courts on offences committed by the same persons and under the same circumstances? – As a minister.

3. Why should EFCC pay two different sets of lawyers to prosecute one person?

4. If the two cases are to come up the same day, how will Hadi Sirika attend the TWO COURTS?

5. What are the legal implications of one person standing trial in two courts at the instance of one prosecuting agency?

As usual, I am just asking questions…

Let me come and be going before some people will come here to say that I am supporting Hadi Sirika.